Anderson County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston has received notification today of 10 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 and three deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1026 in Anderson County. There are currently 427 reported recovered cases.

The county currently has 578 active cases and 21 deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. Please visit the CDC website for up to date information.

If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms listed on the website, please seek medical help. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial 211 and select option 6.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission is maintained at the NET Health website.

For the latest information and numbers from the state, see the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Please refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the city and Anderson County.

Residents are encouraged to continue to take the precautionary measures that are recommended to prevent the spread COVID 19 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in East Texas.