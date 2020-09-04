Anderson County offering free COVID-19 testing Saturday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County is offering free COVID-19 testing Saturday.

Testing will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring Street in palestine.

There are no requirements for the testing, and results should be available in 48-96 hours.

Those who test positive will receive a medical consultation from a physician.

To pre-register for an appointment, go to GoGetTested.com.

Anderson County currently has 820 total cases, with 339 estimated recoveries and 12 deaths.

