Anderson County Judge limits families to 1 adult shopper at larger retailers

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston issued an executive order limiting the number of shoppers from households in large retail stores.

The order was issued on Wednesday afternoon and will remain in place until it is either rescinded, superseded, or amended.

Large retailers like the ones below will be required to limit the number of family members coming in to shop to one adult when at all possible.

Grocery stores

Supermarkets

Dollar stores

Wal-Mart

Lowes

McCoy’s

Tractor Supply

The order does not apply to single parents who have no one to keep their children, adults who need a caregiver with them for support, and other special circumstances.