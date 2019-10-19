Authorities say suspect accused of shooting Anderson County deputy killed after standoff

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Anderson County sheriff’s deputy was shot and the suspect killed in two gun battles Saturday.

The deputy, identified to KETK by family members as Deputy Bradley Colman, was shot at the Hickory Ridge Mobile Home Park on FM 320 while reportedly investigating a stolen vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene in the deputy’s vehicle.

DPS troopers who were called in to assist arrived on the scene and provided first aid. Other troopers assisted in the search for and pursuit of the suspect.

Deputy Colman was airlifted to a Tyler hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in the search for the suspect, who was found a short distance from the scene of the shooting. The suspect, still driving the deputy’s car, rammed a Palestine Police Department vehicle and shot at officers.

The stolen vehicle was disabled and the suspect fled on foot with a rifle taken from inside the deputy’s vehicle. The suspect then stole another vehicle and fled again.

The suspect was located again, crashed and then fled on foot into a wooded area.

According to DPS, a trooper located the suspect at about 5:30 p.m. near FM 2330 and County Road 458 in Montalba. The suspect pointed a rifle at the trooper, who fired back in response and hit the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The trooper was not injured.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

This is a developing story and KETK will update as more details become available.