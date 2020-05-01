Anderson County announces 1 new COVID-19 case, will offer free mobile testing Sunday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 30.

Two cases are reported as recovered, leaving 28 active cases.

Johnson also announced that the county will offer free mobile testing for the virus Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Anderson County Annex, 703 North Mallard Street in Palestine.

Testing is by appointment only and open only to those showing symptoms:

Fever and/or chills

Cough

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste or smell

Registration for the drive-thru testing will open Friday at midnight either by

telephone at 512-883-2400 or online at txcovidtest.org. There will be a limited number of tests

available at this one-day testing facility. Individuals who show up without scheduling an

appointment will not be guaranteed an appointment slot.

This will be a drive-thru clinic only and

individuals who are able to schedule an appointment will remain in their vehicle at all times.