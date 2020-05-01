Anderson County announces 1 new COVID-19 case, will offer free mobile testing Sunday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 30.
Two cases are reported as recovered, leaving 28 active cases.
Johnson also announced that the county will offer free mobile testing for the virus Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Anderson County Annex, 703 North Mallard Street in Palestine.
Testing is by appointment only and open only to those showing symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste or smell
Registration for the drive-thru testing will open Friday at midnight either by
telephone at 512-883-2400 or online at txcovidtest.org. There will be a limited number of tests
available at this one-day testing facility. Individuals who show up without scheduling an
appointment will not be guaranteed an appointment slot.
This will be a drive-thru clinic only and
individuals who are able to schedule an appointment will remain in their vehicle at all times.