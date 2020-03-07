American Conservative Union confirms CPAC attendee has tested positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump arrives to the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (KETK) – The American Conservative Union, the organization that sponsors the Conservative Political Action Conference, has confirmed that a person who attended CPAC in late February has tested positive for coronavirus.

ACU posted the statement on Twitter, saying “the exposure occurred previous to the conference” and that the person in question “is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey, and has been quarantined.”

“This attendee had no interaction with the President or Vice President,” the statement says, “and never attended the events in the main hall.”

The statement did not provide any other details about the patient or what events at the conference they attended.

At least 401 Americans have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus, according to a case count by Johns Hopkins.

At least 19 people have died in the U.S. in Washington state, California, and Florida.