American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations through Labor Day weekend

American Airlines has announced it is extending cancellations of flights on Boeing 737 Max aircraft through September 3, continuing the cancellations through Labor Day weekend.

In April, the Fort Worth-based airline had said it would continue the cancellations through August 19.

In a statement posted on its website Sunday morning, American said not all flights previously scheduled a Max will be canceled as the airline will substitute other aircraft types.

Still, the extension means American will cancel up to 115 flights per day, according to the statement.

American said it is extending the cancellation so “our customers and team members can more reliably plan their upcoming travel on American.”

Despite the extension, the statement said, “American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft soon.

“We have been in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation (DOT), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other regulatory authorities, and we are pleased with the progress to date.”

Airlines across the globe grounded their fleets of the Boeing 737 Max following two plane crashes involving that model.

Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the java Sea moments after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 passengers and crew aboard.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed moments after it took off from Addis Ababa on March 10, killing all 157 people aboard.

Both crashes have been linked to a malfunctioning sensor that caused software on the plane to push the nose down. Pilots were unable to regain control of either plane, and both crashed.

On June 2, Boeing said it discovered after airlines had been flying its 737 Max plane for several months that a safety alert in the cockpit was not working as intended, yet it didn’t disclose that fact to airlines or federal regulators until after one of the planes crashed.

The feature, called an angle of attack alert, warns pilots when sensors measuring the up-or-down pitch of the plane’s nose relative to oncoming air might be wrong.

The company acknowledged that it originally planned to fix a cockpit warning light in 2020 after U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Rick Larsen of Washington disclosed the company’s timetable on Friday.

All 737 Max jets in the U.S. were grounded on March 13 by the FAA, days after other countries had made the same decision.

American and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines are the U.S. carriers with the most Max planes in their fleets.

American said its reservations and sales teams “will continue to work closely with customers who are impacted by these cancellations” and that its reservations team will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly.”