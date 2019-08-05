American Airlines donates $150K to mass shooting tragedy funds

FILE – This July 17, 2015, file photo shows the tails of four American Airlines passenger planes parked at Miami International Airport, in Miami. On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, American said it will offer free meals to everyone in economy on certain cross-country flights starting May 1, 2017. The decision at the world’s biggest airline copies Delta Air Lines, which announced a month earlier that it would restore free meals in economy on a dozen long-haul U.S. routes in spring 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (KETK) – American Airlines has pledged their support and will donate $75,000 to The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund after the mass shooting that took place Sunday morning killing 9 and wounding 26 others, according to our sister station WDTN.

Additionally, the company will donate $75,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation in Texas after a mass shooting that took place Saturday morning killing 20 and wounding 26 others.

“We are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend in El Paso and Dayton,” said Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “American has a long history of serving both communities, and we want to do our part to ensure that those who were affected by these senseless acts of violence have access to the resources they need.”

Dayton is home to PSA Airlines, one of America’s three wholly-owned subsidiary carriers.

“All of us at PSA are deeply affected by last night’s events,” said PSA President Dion Flannery. “Over the coming weeks, we will work with community leaders and partners to identify volunteer opportunities for our Dayton-based team members to support those in our hometown.”

