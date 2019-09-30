Amber Guyger’s fate handed to jury, deliberations continue on Tuesday

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/AP) – With closing arguments concluded, Amber Guyger’s fate is now in the hands of the Dallas County jury.

They will now decide if fatally shooting Botham Jean was reasonable under the circumstance or, if not, decide whether she is guilty of murder or manslaughter.

They deliberated Monday afternoon until 5 p.m. and are expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 31-year-old police officer was off-duty but still in uniform when she shot Jean in his apartment, which was directly above hers. Guyger testified that she mistook his apartment for her own and thought the 26-year-old accountant was an intruder.

Guyger was fired after the shooting.

The trial began Sept. 29.

