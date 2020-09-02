Amber Alerts issued for 2 children from Atlanta

ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – The Atlanta Police Department has issued Amber Alerts for two children missing from Atlanta.

Tru Speratos, a white female, 1 years old, 2’06”, 19 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a multi colored onesie and tutu.

Alex Arwood, a white female, 11 years old, 4’09”, 120 lbs, with sandy hair and blue eyes, waslast seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

The two were last seen at 04:00 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with a Texas license plate number of MBD2390.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.