AMBER ALERT: Regional alert canceled for 10-year-old Houston boy

UPDATE—

The Amber Alert has been canceled. Joshua and suspect Nicole Harrison were located at an inn in Houston.

Joshua is safe with no injuries.

Harrison is in custody and could likely face kidnapping charges, according to the Houston Police.

ORIGINAL—

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) A regional amber alert has been issued for a 10-year-old Houston boy.

Sunday night, shortly after 5 p.m., Joshua Marin, 10, was taken by Nicole Harrison, 30. Harrison is Marin’s mother’s ex-girlfriend.

He is an African American/Hispanic, weighs about 110-120 pounds and is approximately 4 feet 10 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue Texans sweatpants with “Texans” written down the side. He also was wearing brightly colored Nike shoes of yellow, orange and blue.

Harrison is 5’ 6” tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen Sunday night at the Knight’s Inn on North Freeway in Houston.

At this time, no vehicle information has been released because the suspect is known to use metro buses for transportation.

Anyone with information about the child or vehicle is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.