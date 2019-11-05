AMBER ALERT: Officials searching for 2-year-old allegedly taken by father

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, officials are searching for Jaya Ailani Trevino, 2-years-old, who was last seen in San Antonio.

Jaya was taken out of her home by her father, Juan Trevino, early Monday morning. Trevino kicked down the door to his estranged wife’s house, threatened her with violence and shortly thereafter proceeded to assault her. Then, Trevino grabbed Jaya and ran out of the residence, according to BCSO.

“We believe Jaya suffered a head injury, unknown to what extent, but he did hit her head on the door jam as he was fleeing the location, “Sheriff Salazar said in a press conference. “We don’t know if this little girl is injured at this point, and if so, to what extent.”

Jaya is a female child, stands three feet tall, weighs 26 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink and purple lettering ‘BIG SISTER’ and a pamper diaper.

The alleged suspect is Juan Trevino, a white male, 33-years-old that weighs 180 pounds, stands 5′ 7″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white cap, black jacket, blue nike t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspect was last seen driving a black, 2014 Nissan Sentra with a TX license plate MKS1273, which has been accounted for.

Sheriff Salazar sent a direct message to Juan Trevino at the press conference telling him to ‘give himself better’.

“Johnny, If you’re out there and you’re listening to this, give yourself up,” he said. “Nothing is worth the life of that precious little girl that you’ve got in your custody right now.”

Officials believe Jaya to be in grave or immediate danger and any information regarding their whereabouts can be directed to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-4630.

An official press conference can be found below from our NBC-affiliate station in San Antonio.