AMBER ALERT: Officials searching for 2-year-old allegedly taken by a relative

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, officials are searching for Jaya Ailani Trevino, 2-years-old, who was last seen in San Antonio.

Trevino is a female child, stands three feet tall, weighs 26 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink and purple lettering ‘BIG SISTER’ and a pamper diaper.

The alleged suspect is Juan Trevino, a white male, 33-years-old that weighs 180 pounds, stands 5′ 7″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white cap, black jacket, blue nike t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspect is driving a black, 2014 Nissan Sentra with a TX license plate MKS1273.

Officials believe Jaya to be in grave or immediate danger and any information regarding their whereabouts can be directed to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-4630.