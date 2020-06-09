Amber Alert issued for Texas 7-month-old boy believed to be abducted by family member

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy from Port Arthur that is believed to be abducted by a family member.

7-month-old Jason Roberts stands 2 ft. stall, weighs 27 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

Police are looking for Nathan Lynn Roberts in connection with his abduction. Nathan, 26, stands 5’10”, weighs 178 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants.

Nathan is driving a gold/tan Jeep Cherokee with an unknown license plate and was last hear from in Port Arthur.

Law enforcement believes Jason could be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Port Arthur Police Department at (409)983-8601.