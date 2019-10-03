Missing Texas 3-month-old found safe, investigation ongoing

UPDATE (11:00 A.M.) – A missing Amarillo child has been found safely, according to local police.

The child is unharmed and the investigation is ongoing.

AMARILLO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-month old child out of Amarillo.

Jamila Franklin was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore.

Jamilia is believed to be possible in danger, according to our sister station KAMR.

Moore was last seen with a black male driving a red Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.