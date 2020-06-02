Amber Alert issued for missing Waco toddler

WACO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Frankie Gonzales, a missing Waco toddler authorities believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Waco Police Department, Frankie is a white male, 2 years old, 2’06”, with black hair and brown eyes. He last seen wearing a shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, gray pants with Mickey Mouse on them, and black/white Nike shoes.

The DPS Amber Alert site says Frankie’s shirt is gray, while Waco PD says on its Facebook page that the shirt is red.

Waco police say he was last seen at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Ave under the bridge. He is wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt. Please let s know if you see him by calling 9-1-1 or Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

if you have any information regarding this abduction, call the waco police department at 254-750-7685