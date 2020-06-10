AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old Texas boy from Mathis

MATHIS, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy from Mathis believed to be in grave danger.

Enrique Hernandez stands 3′ 11″ tall, weighs 80 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Stephanie Olivarez in connection with his abduction.

Olivarez is 22-year-old, stands 5′ 6″, weighs 223 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a red, 2002 Dodge Neon with a TX license plate #LDR8421.

If you have any information regarding Enrique’s whereabouts or have seen him, you are urged to contact the Mathis Police Department at (361)547-2113