UPDATE: Amber Alert for 2-year-old in League City canceled

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KETK) - UPDATE:

Officials have canceled an Amber Alert issued Monday evening for 2-year-old Malakhi Elijah Bankhead, who was reported missing.

The League City Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the child has been located.

Officials had said they thought the child was with his parents, Katherine Ulrich and Cody Bankhead, but didn't say whether or not he was found with them later Monday night.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy missing from League City.

League City police are searching for Malakhi Elijah Bankhead, a black male child, 3'2" and 35 lbs., with eczema on one elbow.

Police also are looking for Katherine Nicole Ulrich and Cody Albert Bankhand in connection with his abduction. The suspects are driving a white, 2015, BMW X3 with a Texas license plate number of KSW8656.

The suspects were last heard from in League City, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with any information regarding this abduction is urged to call the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.

