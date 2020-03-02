Amber Alert issued for 2 children in backseat of stolen vehicle

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two children last seen Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The children were in the backseat of a 2016 GMC Terrain that was stolen from the 4000 block of Sigma Road, according to Farmers Branch Police.

Princess Scarlett, 4-year-old, stands 3′ 0″ tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a mermaid in the middle, blue jeans, and black and pink Nike Shoes.

Preston Scarlett, 6-year-old, stands 4’0″ tall and weighs 42 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans with a tear in the left knee, and black Nike shoes.

The vehicle has been identified as a maroon 2016 GMC Terrain with a TX license plate HFL1525. The front bumper is damaged, the passenger side quarter panel is black, and the passenger door is a different color red.

