AMBER ALERT: Hondo police searching for teen missing since mid-October

HONDO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber alert has been issued for a teen girl missing from Hondo since mid-October.

Eva Garcia, 14, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2″, 110 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black shorts and pink sandals.

She was originally classified as a runaway.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Hondo Police Department at 830-426-5353 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC: 1373137).

You can also remain anonymous by calling Medina County Crimestoppers at 1-800-FOR-CUFF.

