Amber Alert for missing North Texas teen canceled

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a missing teen from Royse City has been canceled.

Royse City police issued the alert Sunday morning for Kylee Ann White, 16, of Royse City, whom police termed “possibly endangered.”

RCPD canceled the alert several hours after issuing it, saying on Facebook that White “has been located. She was found unharmed in Somerville, TX. She is now in the custody of her father.”

White was reported as a runaway by her family Saturday.

Later in the day, according to police, the family was contacted by an unknown subject who claimed to be holding the teen against her will.

Police said at the time that they were unable to confirm that information but were treating the case as a possible abduction.

