AMBER ALERT: Dallas police searching for two missing children

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) An Amber Alert has been issued after two children went missing from the Metroplex.

Police are looking for Jordan Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1, who were last seen on Sunday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has listed Johnnie Ray Palmore, 33, as a suspect.

Authorities add both children were last seen on the 8000 block of Ferguson Road.

Jorden Rodgers is described as black with brown eyes, black hair, 4-feet tall, 60 pounds and has long dreadlocks. Julien Rodgers is black with brown eyes, black hair, 25 pounds and 2-feet tall.

The suspect, Johnnie Ray Palmore, is black with hazel eyes, brown hair, 155 pounds, 5-feet-11-inches tall and was last seen with long, gold dreadlocks.

If you know any information or have seen these children, call police immediately.