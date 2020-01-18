AMBER ALERT: Austin police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl they believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police suspect Avery Claire Reynolds, a white female, may have been abducted.

They also are searching for Kassia Sofia Vaughn, a white female, 43 years old, in connection with that abduction. The suspect is driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with a Texas license plate number of DTM3557 with front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on rear left by the license plate.

The suspect was last heard from in Austin, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with any information regarding this abduction is urged to call the Austin Police Department.