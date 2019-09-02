AMBER ALERT: 15-year-old reported missing in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Pearland.

She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. Nunez weighs 165 Ibs. and stand 5’3″ tall.

She was last seen wearing a black hair wrap, blue shirt, blue shorts, and black slide shoes.

Police are looking for the suspect, Kevin Mauricio Caceres, in connection with her abduction.

Caceres describes as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’10” and weighs 175 Ibs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities urge people to be on the lookout for a 2013 white Buick Enclave with Texas license plate MLM7190.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

