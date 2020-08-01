Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County offering conference to help caregivers navigate difficult journey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County is preparing the second session of its annual caregiver’s conference.

“Navigating the Journey” is scheduled for August 28 and is is an opportunity for professional and family caregivers to receive a variety of tools, strategies, and resources needed to help persons affected by dementia to live a quality life.

The conference will be held at First Christian Church, 4202 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler, and doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Sessions begin at noon and will focus on the various aspects of living with and caring for a person with dementia.

Registration is required.

A virtual option will also be available after the maximum capacity of 75 seats is reached.

Currently online counseling is available for both caregivers and patients living with dementia. See the website for more details about what services are available.