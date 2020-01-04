ALYSSA’S LAW: Mother of Parkland massacre victim wants panic button technology in every school

PARKLAND, Florida (KETK) – Lori Alhadeff wants to honor the memory of her daughter.

Alyssa Alhadeff was one of the 17 students killed in the February 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“When my daughter Alyssa was killed in the Parkland shooting, I took it upon myself to be empowered, to use my grief as my mission,” Alhadeff said.

She ran for the Broward County School Board. Now as an elected member, she says school safety is her priority.

Alhadeff is looking to the state legislature, which convenes this month, hoping for passage of a bill name for her daughter.

“Alyssa’s Law, a panic button, is one of those layers of protection that are ultimately going to save lives,” she said.

Alyssa’s Law would require a panic button, or similar technology, be available to teachers and administrators at every public school building. The button or app would instantly notify first responders.

“This could be an app on a phone. It could also be hard wired to the wall.”

Like a bank teller’s panic button.

“It could also be something the teacher wears around their neck, and it’s a button that they can push,” Alhadeff said.

Not only alerting first responders, but clearly notifying others on campus of threats. Alhadeff believes this could have saved Alyssa’s life and others.

“If the first person on the golf cart pushed that button, then all the teachers would be alerted that there’s an active shooter on campus,” she said. “We have the ability to communicate. We all are walking around with basically computers in our hand. So why are we not using this technology?

“Alyssa’s Law allows Alyssa’s legacy to live on,” Alhadeff said. “For my family, that’s everything.”