Alto woman killed in Cherokee County crash

DPS is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 69 1.5 miles north of Alto.

Troopers responded to the crash at about 1 p.m.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, the driver of a Ford F-150, Benjamin James Tissee, 29, of Waxahachie was traveling north on US-69 in the inside lane behind a sedan driven by Blondria Dee Griffin, 55, of Alto.

Griffin had slowed to make a left turn at the crossover of CR-2236. Tissee failed to control his speed and stuck the vehicle in the rear.

Griffin was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced by Judge Rodney Wallace.

The preliminary report does not show Tissee to have been injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

