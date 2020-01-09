Alto ISD releasing classes early Friday in anticipation of storms; Van ISD may release early

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – Alto ISD has announced it is releasing classes early at all schools Friday in anticipation of bad weather.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post.

Car riders may be picked up at 12:30 p.m. and buses will run at 12:45 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but student and faculty safety are our priority,” the post said.

Friday night’s girls’ basketball game will be played on Monday at 5:00 in New Summerfield. The boys’ basketball game will be played at a later time.

Also on Facebook, Van ISD announced it is looking at the possibility of releasing classes early due to the same storm system.

“We are closely monitoring the weather tomorrow due to the increased risk for severe storms,” the post said. “The safety of our students, parents, teachers and bus drivers is our top priority. An early release may be necessary to ensure that our buses are able to deliver students safely home and return to the bus barn before the storm hits.

“We will continue to update you with information as we assess the situation.”