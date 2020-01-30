All UT undergraduate travel to China suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has suspended undergraduate student travel to China amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Sonia Feigenbaum, the senior vice provost for global engagement at UT, said Wednesday.

“Our top priority is to support the health, safety, and security of our community and remain vigilant during this evolving health crisis,” she said in a press release. “We are prepared to make adjustments to our approach as circumstances warrant and are hopeful that conditions will improve for our activities to resume in China.”

As a result of the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, the university has placed China on its restricted regions list and labeled it as “high risk,” the press release says.

The university says they’re going to work with students currently planning to enroll in programs in China, and their colleges and schools, to either relocate their international experience to another country or come back to Austin.

Only essential travel for graduate students, faculty and staff will be approved by the university.

In a release on Wednesday, Austin Public Health updated residents on its monitoring of the outbreak. In the release, APH says, in part:

“APH in coordination with the CDC, Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and regional and local public health and health care agencies, continue to monitor the outbreak, conduct disease surveillance, and investigate suspected Persons Under Investigation (PUI). APH is also providing guidance to health care providers on reporting, testing, specimen collection, and infection control practices to ensure that response actions follow those of CDC and DSHS.”