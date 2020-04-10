ALL TOGETHER: True Vine joining campaign to help workers suffering from COVID-19 layoffs

TYLER Texas (KETK) – True Vine Brewing Company is stepping up and going the extra mile to help those affected by the COVID-19 spread.

The Tyler-based brewery is joining the All Together campaign, a worldwide, joint brewing project put together by Other Half Brewing Company in Brooklyn, New York.

Through the project, the more than 400 that have joined will create the same beer with the recipe provided by Other Half.

The goal is to provide the tools to make the beer at the lowest cost possible while giving back to the brewery’s local community,

True Vine will be donating its proceeds to the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund, created by the Texas Restaurant Association to raise funds for privately owned restaurants and their employees across Texas.

So far, 10 other breweries in Texas have joined the campaign.

They are in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, Richland Hills, and Brookshire.