HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After a two-vehicle wreck between Chandler and Brownsboro, all four eastbound and westbound lanes are reopen for travel.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning.

The Brownsboro Fire Rescue stated that the wreck took place on Highway 31 just east of Rockhill Baptist Church around 3:20 a.m..

At 4:30 a.m. the eastbound lanes were reopened.

At 5:20 a.m. all of the lanes were open for travel.

This story is developing.