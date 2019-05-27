Aldi issues recall on Bakers Corner flour amid E.coli concerns

Grocery store chain Aldi has issued an isolated recall on Bakers Corner all-purpose flour due to potential E.coli contamination concerns.

According to a news release issued by Aldi Thursday, the recall includes Bakers Corner brand flour sourced from ADM Milling Co. in Buffalo, N.Y. The potentially contaminated flour was distributed to Aldi stores in 11 northeast states: Ohio, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia, according to WKYC.

The recalled products were sold in 5-pound bags with a UPC code of 041498130404.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled product should throw it out immediately or return it to the store of purchase for a refund.

Questions can be directed to ADM Milling Co. at 800-422-1688.