TYLER, Texas (KETK/KFXK) – Fox51 has reached an agreement with AT&T and DIRECTV that will keep Fox51 on East Texas viewers’ TV screens.

That means DirecTV customers will be able to watch the Cowboys-Lions game on Fox51 tomorrow at noon, as well as other favorite Fox programming.

We are grateful for our viewers’ patience as we have conducted these negotiations. Our commitment to keeping local programming alive is as strong as ever.