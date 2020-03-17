Adding Contrast: Oklahoma couple stamping out a place in the world of western wear and hand-tooled leather

YUKON, Oklahoma (KFOR) — Tanned leather starts out uniform- same tone, same thickness- but the artist takes that blank canvas and starts to stamp out something very different.

“It’s challenging,” says Whiskey Bound Leather Company leather artist Nick Alexander. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

His wife and partner, an artist in her own right, Chelsi Alexander.

“It changes every day,” she says. “People message us with different ideas all the time.”

They got their leather tooling start on a shopping trip after Chelsi saw a bag she liked, but couldn’t afford. Nick thought he might be able to make something.

“We never really thought that it was going to go anywhere farther than just the purse but then people really liked it.” Chelsi Alexander

Before long they were making extra wallets, belts, handbags and more and began selling them.

Boutiques started noticing their work and offering ideas like painted and tooled leather on shoes and jacket lapels.

By this past fall, they both had more work than they could handle, especially with a young baby to hold.

They both agree one of the most appealing things about their art is that it speaks for itself.

“We get a lot of messages wanting our products,” Nick says. “So people seem to like it.”

