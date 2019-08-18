Smith County officials search for 3-year-old missing girl, last seen 7 AM

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – KETK is at the scene where Smith County officials are searching for a missing child, last seen at 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The child has been identified as Madison Williams, 3-years-old. There is no indication of foul play, according to Larry Smith, Smith County Sherriff’s Office.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black or blue shorts.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved including the Smith County Investigators, Texas Game Warden, DPS, Texas Rangers, ESD 2, and the FBI.

Officials are canvassing the area around CR 210 between CR 850 and HWY 64, including a door to door search.

Drones were deployed without results. Texas Parks and Wildlife have K-9 on the scene.

The area is restricted except for residents.

This is a developing story and will continue to update as information becomes available.