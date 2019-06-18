Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan steps down

President Donald Trump listens as acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks during an expanded bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has stepped down and will not continue his confirmation process.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Trump did not say in the statement when Shanahan would officially be stepping down.

Secretary of the Army Mark Esper has been named the new Acting Defense Secretary.

“I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!” President Trump

Shanahan took over after Gen. Mattis resigned over growing pressure from the Trump administration.

In his tenure at the department he’s had to deal with a wide array of international hotspots, ranging from missile launches by North Korea to the sudden shift of military ships and aircraft to the Middle East to deal with potential threats from Iran.

Shanahan, 56, had extensive of experience in the defense industry but little in government.

In more than four months as the acting secretary, he focused on implementing the national defense strategy that was developed during Mattis’ tenure and emphasizes a shift from the resources and tactics required to fight small wars against extremist groups to what Shanahan calls “great power” competition with China and Russia.

Esper will be the third man to hold the position under the Trump administration.

KETK News will update this story as it develops.