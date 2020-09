Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An accident with injuries was reported on Judson road and E. Hawkins, which caused all northbound traffic to close.

Accident with injuries reported at Judson Rd and E Hawkins, all NB traffic is blocked at this time — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) September 19, 2020

After a few minutes of posting, the Longview Fire Department reported in reference to the accident at Judson and E. Hawkins, that the roadway is back open.