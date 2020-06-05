ABBOTT: Texas in the running to host GOP convention as economy continues to open up

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With recent concerns of protests during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke to KETK to give insight on what the government is doing to promote peace and support unity during this difficult time.

Phase III Opening Texas

On Wednesday, Gov. Abbott announced phase III of opening Texas which included expanding the capacity for restaurants to 75% and bars to 50%.

“We’re getting there step by step,” he said. “What we’re looking to do is to see a continuing slow of the spread of the coronavirus and that will allow us to continue to open up even more.”

Protests/Riots

Across the nation, protests and riots have broken out including in Texas where people were seen vandalizing Dallas businesses and standing on the street in unity in Tyler.

“We have deployed several thousand Texas Department of Public Safety Officers strategically amongst the cities that there are potential threats,” said Abbott. “We know Texans can take care of Texas.”

Texas Ranger Statue

The City of Dallas has removed the Texas Ranger Statue from Love Field due to controvery arising of a “racisit past.”

“I’m unaware of it. It’s disapointing if it’s the case,” he said. “The Texas Rangers which is a reveered law enforcement organization in the state of Texas.”

GOP Convention

The location of the GOP convention is currently undecided with Texas as a potential location.

“They will weigh about where it might go but they know that Texas is in the running,” said Abbott. “And especially when you look, the extent to which Texas has opened up. They obviously want to come to a state that is open.”