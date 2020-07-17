Abbott says ‘there is no shutdown coming’ as coronavirus cases surge

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Center R) approaches the line for people to attend the public viewing for George Floyd outside the Fountain of Praise church on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, with the three other officers involved facing other charges. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (Texas Tribune) – As the number of new coronavirus cases in Texas continues to rise and hospitals grow more crowded, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday there is no statewide shutdown looming.

Abbott said last week that if the spread of the virus didn’t slow that “the next step would have to be a lockdown.” But in a television interview Thursday he said that there have been rumors of such a move, and stressed that they were not true.

“Let me tell you, there is no shutdown coming,” he told KRIV.

Abbott pointed to measures he’s taken in recent weeks, including a statewide mask mandate and an order shutting down bars, to slow the spread of the virus. It will take a few weeks to see a reversal in coronavirus case surges, he said.

As of Thursday, there were 10,457 people in Texas hospitals with the coronavirus. That was down slightly from a peak of 10,569 on Tuesday, but more than four times the number a month ago. Abbott described seeing a “flattening” of hospitalizations.

“We are certainly not out of the woods yet, but this could be a glimmer of hope,” Abbott said. “But the only way we can avoid a shutdown is if we do get everybody buying into this process of wearing a face mask.”

Earlier Thursday, Abbott defended his coronavirus response at the Texas GOP convention after acknowledging widespread discontent among party members. Several Republican officials have voiced their criticism of Abbott’s statewide mask order.

“The last thing that any of us want is to lock Texas back down again,” he said during the virtual convention.

But Democrats continued to push for Abbott to take more action to stem the spread of the virus.

“Governor Abbott should start listening to public health officials and members of his own coronavirus taskforce before he makes blanket claims,” said Abhi Rahman, a state party spokesman. “After experiencing record deaths today and over 10,000 new cases, it’s shocking that Abbott continues to double down on his failed policies and positions.”