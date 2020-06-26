Abbott says feds have extended funding for Texas COVID-19 testing sites

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Gregg Abbott said Friday that federal funding for community-based testing sites across Texas will continue.

The seven sites across Texas that were originally set to lose federal funding at the end of June will have it extended.

Abbott said he requested that the funding continue to testing sites in the Houston and Dallas areas as COVID-19 cases spike not only in Texas, but around the country.

“The State of Texas remains unwavering in our efforts to secure access to testing in communities across the state,” Abbott said. “These federally-supported testing sites are a vital component of this commitment. I thank our federal partners for extending these operations in Texas, and for their flexibility in allocating their resources to the communities of Dallas and Houston that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases right now.”