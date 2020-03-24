Breaking News
Smith County jumps to 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, East Texas up to 21
Gov. Abbott details the latest developments in efforts to fight COVID-19 in Texas

Abbott says 11 Texans have died from COVID-19, 65 counties affected

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott said 715 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number comes from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Johns Hopkins University counts the positive tests as 810, “but it’s my understanding that Johns Hopkins counts in their numbers the people brought back from cruise ships,” Abbott said in a press conference Tuesday.

Abbott said the state has suffered 11 deaths from COVID-19 with 65 counties affected.

To date, he said, more than 11,000 tests have been performed.

Abbott said he is issuing two executive orders to further strenthen efforts to combat the virus.

One order is to postpone non-essential medical procedures. The other requires hospitals to submit daily reports on bed capacity and requires healthcare providers to submit daily reports of COVID-19 test results.

“We want to be sure that everyone is doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.

To that end, he repeated his previous orders for no one to gather in groups larger than 10, limiting the ability of any non-essential person to go into any senior care facility, maintain practice of social distancing, and bars and restaurants remain closed except for delivery and pickup.

