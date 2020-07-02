Abbott orders statewide mask mandate punishable by fine

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order which requires all Texans to wear a face-covering in public spaces with few exceptions.

The mandate is set to take effect at 12:01 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

Currently, Smith County has over 600 reported cases since March with over 300 still active. You can view all of East Texas’ COVID-19 coverage on our live blog.

Local law enforcement “can and should enforce this executive order.” Following a verbal or written warning for first-time violators, subsequent violations shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $250.

Gov. Abbott does state that no law enforcement “may detain, arrest, or confine in jail any person for a violation of this executive order.”

The face-covering order does not apply to the following:

Any person younger than 10 years of age; any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering

Any person while the person is consuming food or drink, or is seated at a restaurant to eat or drink

Any person while the person is (a) exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and (b) maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household

Any person while the person is driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver

Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face-covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal

Any person while the person is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body

of water

of water Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or

actively administering an election, but wearing a face-covering is strongly

encouraged

actively administering an election, but wearing a face-covering is strongly encouraged Any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious

worship, but wearing a face-covering is strongly encouraged;

worship, but wearing a face-covering is strongly encouraged; Any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an

audience

audience Any person in a county (a) that meets the requisite criteria promulgated the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) regarding minimal cases of COVID-19, and (b) whose county judge has affirmatively opted-out of this face-covering requirement by filing with TDEM the required face-covering attestation form—provided, however, that wearing a face-covering is highly recommended, and every county is strongly encouraged to follow these face-covering standards.

Not excepted from this face-covering requirement is any person attending a protest or demonstration involving more than 10 people and who is not practicing safe social distancing of six feet from other people not in the same household.

Gov. Abbott also issued a proclamation giving local officials the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gathering of over 10 people.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another—and that means wearing a face-covering in public spaces. Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Restricting the size of group gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe. We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. If Texans commit to wearing face coverings in public spaces and follow the best health and safety practices, we can both slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep Texas open for business. I urge all Texans to wear a face-covering in public, not just for their own health, but for the health of their families, friends, and for all our fellow Texans.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott released a video message to coincide with his announcement, encouraging Texans to do their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Speaker of the Texas House Dennis Bonnen released the following statement in response: