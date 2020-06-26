Abbott orders bars to close at noon, restaurants return to 50% capacity

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott issued an executive order limiting certain businesses and services as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after a recent spike in cases and hospitalization have increased above the 10% rate leading to the Governor’s previously stated would lead to further preventative action.

Order includes

All bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages are required to close at 12:00 p.m. on Friday. These businesses may remain open for delivery and take-out, including for alcoholic beverages, as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

Restaurants may remain open for dine-in service, but at a capacity not to exceed 50% of total listed indoor capacity, beginning Monday, June 29.

Rafting and tubing businesses must close

Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.