Abbott issues executive order suspending elective surgeries in counties hardest hit by COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Gregg Abbott has issued an executive order suspending elective surgeries in four major Texas counties to preserve hospital bed space as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

The order suspends elective surgeries at hospitals in Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties.

Under this order, Abbott directs all hospitals in the affected counties to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician.

Abbott can add or subtract from the list of counties included in the Executive Order to address surges in hospitalizations that may arise in other parts of the state.

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” said Abbott. “These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients. As we work to contain this virus, I urge all Texans to do their part to help contain the spread by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.”

As of Wednesday, Texas had reported 125,921 cases, with 2,249 deaths and 72,898 estimated recoveries. Case counts in the affected counties were:

Bexar County – 7,467 cases;

Dallas County – 17,744 cases

Harris County – 24,421 cases;

Travis County – 6,596 cases.

Currently, the state is reporting 4,389 patients in hospitals due to COVID-19. The Department of State Health Services estimates there are 12,951 hospital beds available in the state and 1,320 ICU beds available.