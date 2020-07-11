Abbott issues dire warning for Texans: Mask up or lock down

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott had a stark warning for Texas earlier today.

He joined our sister station in Lubbock to answer some questions.

He said due to community spread from the month of June, Texas is now seeing a large increase in hospitalizations as well as positive tests.

His mask mandate is the last option before, he says, he’ll be forced to send Texas back into a lockdown.

“The last thing I want to do, the last thing anyone in Texas wants to do, is to see another lockdown,” the governor said. “Hence the best thing that everybody can do is do this thing that is inconvenient of wearing a face covering, knowing that it will keep your jobs open, your economy open, and your businesses open.”

He added that the state is getting ready to restart testing at nursing homes.

They finished up the first round at the end of May.

Jails will undergo testing again as well based on case count.