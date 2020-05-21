Abbott, DPS to reopen driver license offices in phases

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announces that the Texas Department of Public Safety will begin a phased opening of driver license offices starting May 26.

DPS will launch an appointment system in which Texans can book an appointment up to six months in advance.

“This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS’ online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services.”

Phase 1:

Offices in the northwest and West Texas region will reopen with limited services beginning May 26. Customers who do not possess a DL as well as those who are in need of a driving test can begin booking appointments on May 22.

Phase 2:

Offices in the south and central regions will reopen on May 29. Customers who do not possess a DL as well as those who are in need of a driving test can begin booking appointments on May 26.

Phase 3:

Offices in the north and southeast region will reopen on June 3. Customers who do not possess a DL as well as those who are in need of a driving test can begin booking appointments on May 29.

Phase 4:

Allows customers to schedule an appointment fo all DL office transactions anywhere in the state and is expected to begin midsummer. Extension for expiration dates will remain in effect until this phase is implemented.