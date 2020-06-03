Abbott announces Phase 3 of opening Texas, including increased capacity limits

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Phase III of opening Texas that includes expanding the capacity limits on current businesses that are open. As with previous phases, the Phase III plan is based on the advice and support of the four doctors on the Strike Force to Open Texas medical team.

Under Phase III, effective immediately, all businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50% capacity, with very limited exceptions. Business that previously have been able to operate at 100% capacity may continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits.

“The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Gov. Abbott. “As anticipated, the new positive cases that we are seeing are largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails, and meat packing plants. Thanks to the effectiveness of our Surge Response Teams, we have the ability to contain those hot spots while opening up Texas for business. As we begin Phase III, I ask all Texans and Texas businesses to continue following the standard health protocols and to heed the guidance of our state and federal officials who continue to closely monitor COVID-19. If we remain vigilant, we will continue to mitigate the spread of this virus, protect public health, and get more Texans back to work and their daily activities.”

Effective June 3

All businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand to 50% capacity with exceptions.

Bars and similar establishments can increase capacity as long as patrons are seated

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 positive cases may expand capacity

Restaurants can expand minimum table size from six to 10

Effective June 12

Restaurants can expand occupancy levels to 75% capacity. Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand occupants. Counties that fit this category but have not filed an attestation with DSHS will need to do so.

Effective June 19

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 positive cases may open to 50% capacity.

Additional Openings

Special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as Fourth of July celebrations, but it is imperative that local officials and public health officials collaborate on safe standards. These provisions are included in the Governor’s Executive Order and are also available on the Open Texas webpage.

View Gov. Abbott’s executive order.