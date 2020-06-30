Abbott announces $9M for nursing home COVID-19 mitigation

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced $9 million in federal funding for infection control projects to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that older Texans are more susceptible to COVID-19, and Texas is committed to ensuring that nursing facilities have the tools they need to keep their residents and staff safe,” said Gov. Abbott. “The resources available through this federal funding will help maintain infection control within these facilities. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable populations, mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, and protect public health.”

Approved providers will be eligible to receive funds for infection control resources, including:

Thermometers and temperature scanning equipment for staff and residents

Decontamination and disinfecting systems

Plexiglass barriers or portable walls to ensure social distancing and droplet protection

N95 fit-test equipment

Microbe-resistant flooring and wall coverings

“Nursing facilities have this opportunity to apply for funding to enhance health and safety protections for the people they serve,” said David Kostroun, deputy executive commissioner for HHSC’s Regulatory Services Division. “During this unprecedented time, we are directing providers to pursue every avenue to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

For more details on how to apply, visit the Texas HHS website. The deadline for applications is August 30.