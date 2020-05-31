Abbott activates National Guard in response to protest violence

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott has activated the Texas National Guard in response to protest violence throughout the state.

Protests have broken out in Austin, dallas, Houston, and other Texas cities.

Locally, protesters have gathered in Tyler and Longview to lend their voices to those decrying the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.

“Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated,” the governor said in a statement.