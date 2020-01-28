Aaron Watson to headline 2020 Cattle Barons’ Gala

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Get your hats! Get your boots! The 2020 Cattle Barons’ Gala is right around the corner.

The head of this year’s gala announced Aaron Watson will be headlining the event.

GARDENDALE, TX – MAY 17: Aaron Watson Performs at Texas Thunder Festival 2013 – Day 1 on May 17, 2013 in Gardendale Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images For Texas Thunder)

Back in August of 2019, the theme for 2020 was announced: Pistols and Pearls.

The 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is scheduled for June 13th and will again be held at the Texas Rose Horse Park.

“We want to congratulate the 2019 chairs on a job well done. They all worked hard and helped raise money for this worthy cause. We are excited to follow them and continue to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society and for this amazing community that we live in,” said 2020 chair Denise Bardsley.

The other two chairs for the event will be Melissa Braswell and Chalease Denson.

For more information on ACS programs and services available in your community, visit www.cancer.org or call 800-ACS-2345.

To support the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, donate at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or call 903-597-1383.